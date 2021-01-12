N.J. ranks 17th worst among U.S. states for vaccine distribution

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey continues to badly trail most of the rest of nation in distributing vaccine doses which have already been shipped to the Garden State.

The latest stats, part of a long-standing trend, undermine the Murphy Administration’s narrative that the state suffers from a supply problem.

–

Woke Zombie organized the most recent data on Twitter:

#US #COVID19 #vaccine Updated vaccine distribution for 1/11. States have another 3.2MM doses in their inventory. US average at 36.4% used, which means 64% still sitting in freezers unused. NJ still running in the bottom half of states, along with PA. pic.twitter.com/l1FiN0v6ap — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) January 11, 2021

New Jersey also trails Texas and Florida in vaccinating the all-important 65+ age demographic, opting instead to vaccinate prisoners: