New Jerseyans are being rounded up for their alleged roles in the January 6th riot

NEWARK, N.J. – Federal authorities have rounded up more than 100 individuals accused of participating in January 6th’s Capitol Hill riot, and nine of the accused hail from the Garden State.

One of the nine was a Monmouth County corrections officer before resigning on Friday.

According to a federal affidavit, a man from Haddonfield who’s been charged posted a video on Twitter while the riot was underway:

Patrick Stedman, Haddonfield, NJ, arrested today for alleged role in Capitol riot. Initial appearance at 2pm by videoconference before USMag. Judge Karen Williams (Camden). To view, contact the court. — NJ US Attorney (@USAO_NJ) January 21, 2021

There’s an MMA fighter among the charged, and another defendant is reportedly a U.S. Army Reservist from Monmouth County man employed at the Naval Weapons Station Earle.

There’s no word yet whether any members of the Biden Administration intend to support or promote a bail fund for the accused rioters.

