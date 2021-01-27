NJGOP ribs Murphy with web video after his soccer team gets a PPP loan

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s notorious Sky Blue soccer team was back in the news recently for obtaining a nearly $150,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the federal government.

The NJGOP released a short video on Tuesday ribbing the governor over the poor optics.

“That’s right — Phil Murphy, one of the richest politicians in America, took $150K taxpayer dollars that could have gone to hardworking New Jerseyans just trying to take care of their families and employees,” the NJGOP said in a release announcing the video being posted…