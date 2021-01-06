Pence announces he will not block the electors’ certification

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To the disappointment of many hardcore MAGA supporters, Vice President Mike Pence released a two-page letter on Wednesday announcing that he would not attempt to obstruct the certification of presidential electors by Congress.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution contains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” wrote Pence.

Pence did acknowledge his belief that Congress has a right to play a role in the process when fraud is alleged, but the Veep explained that he doesn’t believe the Constitution permits him to step in and doing anything other than preside over the debate.

President Trump has repeatedly and publicly urged Pence to intervene as preside to the U.S. Senate.

