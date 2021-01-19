Post-Steinhardt, Ciattarelli will face-off with four rivals at the Ocean GOP screening

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Jack Ciattarelli is the clear frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination after last week’s surprise decision by Doug Steinhardt to leave the race.

The biggest prize in the county endorsement phase is vote-rich and red Ocean County, and Ciattarelli will compete at the upcoming screening committee gauntlet scheduled for Saturday, February 6th against four other nominees: Ocean County Commissioner Joseph “Joe” Vicari, perennial candidate Hirsh Singh, former Somerset Freeholder Brian Levine, and Facebook activist Joey Rullo.

The Ocean GOP announced its list of screening applicants for all offices on Monday.

Levine, Singh and Rullo aren’t considered serious contenders for any of the county lines to be awarded over the next several weeks.

Ciattarelli has the backing of Ocean’s chairman Frank Holman but Vicari – who has served on the former freeholder board (now board of commissioners) since 1981 – is obviously known to the committee members and introduces a variable of uncertainty to the proceedings.

Ocean’s convention is planned for March.

