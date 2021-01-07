Radical NJEA leadership: Capitol Hill rioters given “deferential treatment” due to racism

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s leading far-left teacher’s union – the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) – issued an unhinged response on Thursday to Wednesday’s violence on Capitol Hill; the organization’s officer’s inflammatory joint statement complains that racism is to blame for what has been viewed as a lax initial response from law enforcement.

“We must also note the disturbing contrast between the deferential treatment of yesterday’s violent mob and the aggressive, violent treatment of so many peaceful protesters over the course of the last year and throughout our history,” read the statement. “There is no question that racism drives that difference. There is no question that white privilege protected yesterday’s insurrectionists when institutional and individual racism have long exposed so many non-violent protesters of color to great physical harm.”

–

“It is no mere coincidence that the insurrection took place in support of a president and members of Congress who were attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters of color and to substitute their own will for the will of the American people. Racism and true democracy cannot coexist,” the officers continued. “To be truly democratic we must pursue and achieve anti-racism. That will remain the work of our union and the work of all who truly believe in the founding values of our nation.”

The “peaceful protests” cited by the NJEA, most of which were instigated by the domestic terror organization ANTIFA and/or the socialist hate group BLM, have been estimated to be most expensive in U.S. history with a price tag of between $1 billion and $2 billion. Back in August, 95 were charged in a single looting incident in Atlantic City following a “peaceful” protest.

Police officials have confirmed 4 deaths and 52 arrests following the mayhem at the Capitol Building. One of the deceased was a female Air Force veteran.

–