Rep. Sherrill alleges members of Congress helped rioters perform “reconnaissance”

TRENTON, N.J. – Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D, NJ-11) made a startling claim during a Tuesday evening Facebook live event.

“I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him, those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on January 5th in reconnaissance for the next day,” said Sherrill. “Those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd, those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy. I’m going to say that they’re held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.”

–

Sherrill did not name names during her remarks or offer any specifics to back up her bombshell allegation.

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment on Wednesday; Democrats are also considering expelling colleagues who objected to the certification of electors.

–