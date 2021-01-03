Sherrill votes “present” during Pelosi’s speakership election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mikie Sherrill began her second term on Sunday as part of the 117th Congress by voting “present” during Nancy Pelosi’s speakership election.

Sherrill (D, NJ-11) was one of only five Democrats in dramatically-reduced House majority caucus to vote for someone else or “present.” No votes aren’t procedurally allowed.

Congressional Republicans seized on her vote to attack the two-term Morris County federal legislator.

“Mikie Sherrill is a coward who will continue to vote in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda,” said NRCC Spokesman Michael McAdams.

No other New Jersey Democrats opposed Pelosi’s reelection.

Sherrill was reelected in November by a decisive 6.6-point margin over Republican challenger Rosemary Becchi. The new U.S. House has 211 Republicans 222 Democrats. If Republicans want to take back the House in 2022 (Joe Biden’s first midterm cycle), they’d like to retake at least one or two New Jersey seats which flipped from red-to-blue since 2016. Top targets will likely include Sherrill’s seat, NJ-03 (Kim), NJ-07 (Malinowski) and possible NJ-05 (Gottheimer), all depending upon how the upcoming redistricting process impacts the respective seats’ voter registration compositions for the next decade.

