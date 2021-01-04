Spurr announces LD21 Assembly bid… assuming Kean doesn’t seek reelection

To that end, Spurr shared his letter to the GOP chairs of Morris, Union, and Somerset County GOP Chairs expressing his “intent to seek the County Committee’s endorsement if either Leader Bramnick or [Nancy] Muñoz choose not to be considered for Assembly in 2021.”

Spurr is 34-years-old and considered a rising star in Young Republican circles.

“If there is an opportunity, I intend to run for Assembly this year because New Jersey needs a new generation of common-sense conservative voices like mine to make a stand,” Spurr added in his letter. “The long-simmering affordability crisis has come to a boil, and Trenton Democrats are content to stand by and watch as New Jersey families bear the burden of decade after decade of indecision, overregulation, and overtaxation.”

Kean lost the closest N.J. House battle of Election 2020, failing to unseat then-freshman Congressman Tom Malinowski by only 5,311 votes.

LD21 is considered one of the few remaining swing districts in the New Jersey legislature though it’s still unclear whether census data will be available in time for a new map to be drawn for the upcoming off-cycle legislative elections.

