Steinhardt: Grand jury probe is Murphy’s plan to make veterans home managers “scapegoats”

TRENTON, N.J. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Steinhardt criticized the state’s newly-announced grand jury investigation into Paramus veterans home deaths on Tuesday, accusing the Murphy Administration of try to cover its own tracks.

“This investigation is nothing more than a public relations scheme cooked up by the morally bankrupt, taxpayer-funded fixers advising Governor Murphy, designed to weasel him out of accountability for the deaths of 7,100 loved ones,” said Steinhardt, an attorney and the NJGOP’s former chairman. “We cannot let Governor Murphy get away with making the facility managers the scapegoats, when they were following his directive to ignore CDC guidelines and accept COVID positive patients into their nursing homes without testing. Phil Murphy must ultimately pay the price for his bad judgement and weak leadership.”

