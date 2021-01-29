The death toll from Murphy’s vaccine screw up now exceeds 1,000

By Matt Rooney

_

Vaccinating prisoners before nursing home residents, vaccinations delayed a full week in December by a paperwork screwed up, and an all-around inept vaccine strategy are costing the Garden State dearly. How dearly?

Our friend the Woke Zombie puts the death toll since mid-December 2020 at over 1,000.

–

Check it out:

#NJ #COVID19 Murphy Administration Death counter continues higher. These are the LTC residents that will have likely died because of #NJ's mismanagement of completing LTC vaccines with any sense of urgency. Now surpassing 1,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/D21R5coT4l — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) January 28, 2021

_