The PGA Championship dumps Trump Bedminster

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Amid the ongoing backlash following last Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riot, the PGA has announced that its 2022 championship will not be played at President Trump’s Bedminster golf club located in central New Jersey.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson in a late Sunday night statement shared by the organization’s official Twitter account.

