Top N.J. Trump booster warns against third party candidates in 2021

NUTLEY, N.J. – One of New Jersey’s earliest Trump boosters say it’d be a mistake for supporters to field thirdy-party candidates for the upcoming 2021 elections.

“Third party candidates running in New Jersey will be the death blow to our Conservative movement. Democrats would love nothing better than to see us self-destruct,” said Lt. Steven Rogers (R), a former Nutley Commissioner. “Like many Republicans in New Jersey I am not big fan of the NJGOP for many reasons. But, instead of doing something that will destroy all of us, we need to understand the reality that Conservatives in New Jersey have a golden opportunity to take control of Trenton in November by supporting GOP candidates who support a Conservative agenda. I am not suggesting that we blindly support anyone the NJGOP chooses. They (NJGOP) will have to include grassroot citizens in the process, and they have to do this quickly.”

–

Rogers added that the ball was largely in the NJGOP’s court given the way in which the establishment has alienated grassroots conservatives/

“This has to change. I don’t want to see a third party as an alternative for them,” said Rogers. “It’s time for the NJGOP to reach out and start listening to grassroots Republican Conservatives in this state. And its time for Conservatives to be objective and see the reality that a third party will divide and conquer us.”

Other Trump backers hoping for a new electoral option may be disappointed.

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that, despite published reported, that the former president had no plans to form a third party.

–