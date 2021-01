WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump because the first U.S. president to be impeached twice on Wednesday in a mostly party-line vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The roll call was 231-197 with 10 GOP “yea” votes. Neither of New Jersey’s GOP congressman – Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) or Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) – voted to impeach.