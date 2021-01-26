Trump teases ‘Office of the Former President’ based in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – Former President Donald J. Trump raised a few eyebrows on Monday evening when a press release went out to the media announcing the establishment of an “Office of the Former President.”

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” the release explained.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” it continued.

The 45th president relocated to his Mar-a-Lago club on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration and he is expected to use his “Winter White House” as a base of future operations.

It’s unclear exactly how Trump will engage in post-presidency though early speculation has centered around the potential launch of a “Patriot Party” alternative to the GOP and Democrats. First, Trump will need to defend himself in an unconstitutional impeachment trial on Capitol Hill stemming from the January 6th riot.

Trump’s second challenge will likely be finding a new mode of communication with this followers. He’s been suspended by Twitter and multiple other social media platforms, and his Facebook account’s status remains unresolved.

