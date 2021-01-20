Trump’s Farewell Address: “We did what we came here to do,” wishes Biden luck

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump released a recorded farewell address on Tuesday, his last full day in office as America’s 45th president.

Trump’s term in office ends on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

–

“My fellow Americans, four years ago we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans,” Trump said at the start of the address.

Watch: