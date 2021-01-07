Twitter locks Trump’s account

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Twitter took the extraordinary step of removing three tweets from President Donald Trump on Wednesday following unrest on Capitol Hill; the President’s “will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked” the social media giant explained.

Twitter also warned that further alleged “will result in permanent suspension” of the account.

–

One of the tweets contained a video in which the President told protesters to remain peaceful and go home. Trump did repeat allegations election fraud in the video which remain a point of contention both inside and outside of the GOP.