Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Friday after initially suspending Trump for 12 hours.

It has been expected that Twitter would eventually suspend the President after he left office, but Wednesday’s riot on Capitol Hill gave the social media giant the justification it felt it needed to censor the 45th president and permanently ban him from its platform:

–

Trump’s tweets were a hallmark of his one term in office; the eventual president and Twitter had a tense but symbiotic relationship in light of the tech company’s far-left leadership.

Twitter explained its censorship decision in a string of tweets:

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021