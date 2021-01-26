Van Drew joins Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, reappointed to Homeland Security

VINELAND, N.J. – Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) announced on Tuesday that he’ll sit on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the 117th Congress.

The two-term South Jersey representative has also been reappointed to the Homeland Security Committee.

–

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Homeland Security Committees, to continue advocating for South Jersey,” said Congressman Van Drew. “My top priorities in this upcoming Congress include improving roads and bridges across South Jersey, expanding programs at the William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center, growing our aviation economy, upgrading facilities at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Training Center Cape May, and empowering our coastal communities through dredging and coastal resilience projects. I want to build a stronger South Jersey and a stronger America.”

“I look forward to working with Congressman Van Drew to move America towards the future,” said Ranking Member Sam Graves. “His dedication to his constituents and the American people will serve as a great addition to the Committee.”

–