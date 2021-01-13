Defiant Pence tells Pelosi he won’t invoke 25th Amendment, urges her to “lower the temperature”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – F

“I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution,” Pence wrote on Tuesday.

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation,” the Vice President added.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame passions of the moment,” Pence continued. “Work with us to lower the temperature and unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. I pledge to you that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power. So help me God.”

