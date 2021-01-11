Watson Coleman says she’s COVID positive, blames Capitol Hill riot

TRENON, N.J. – Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) say she’s tested positive for COVID-19, and she believes last week’s Capitol Hill riot is to blame.

“Today, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) received a positive rapid antigen test result for COVID-19,” the Democrat’s office announced on Monday. “She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots. As reported by multiple news outlets, a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

–

“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time,” added Coleman. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”