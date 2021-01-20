We need honesty, not clichés and platitudes on Inauguration Day | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

_

There are good things but also some bad things about the Donald leaving D.C. and flying off to Florida. One of the bad: a return to normalizing political clichés and platitudes.

We’re all supposed to ‘wish the Biden Administration well’ and wax philosophical over ‘the majesty of democracy.’ It’s what’s expected. Demanded.

–

The truth? I always want the best for my country regardless of who’s in charge, but our system is badly, severely broken. The optics of today’s ceremony will lay that bare. Yes, Biden DID win folks, but the way elections were handled in states like PA and NJ last year have inflicted serious damage which can’t be easily repaired. The permanent political class bent but didn’t break over the past four years. The Media chose sides and undermined the free choice of Americans. More punishing taxes and regulations, more endless foreign wars, more far-Left cultural impositions, and more devolution of control of your life to the government – accelerated by COVID-19 – are all in our future.

China’s having a good run.

At noon, an ancient career politician clearly in cognitive decline will take the oath of office flanked by other career pols, a socialist second in command, 30,000 soldiers and vapid entertainment industry stars.

He talks about unity but continues to push a radical agenda that is out-of-step with mainstreet.

He talks of healing but refuses to take ownership of his prior malicious claim that the opposition party wants to put black Americans “back in chains.”

The good news: our Constitution and our people are resilient. America’s best days can still lie ahead if we work hard. It would nevertheless be deeply dishonest to pretend that this particular inaugural is a glorious consummation of something beautiful or even just positive.

This greatest of all countries is in bad shape and the road home isn’t yet clear.

_

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

–