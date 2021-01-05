Whitman wants a “legal penalty” for Republicans “encouring a coup” by voting against certification

TRENTON, N.J. – Following up a long line of overheated rhetorical outbursts from New Jersey’s former governor, Christine Todd Whitman accused Republicans of fomenting a “coup” over the weekend. She also demanded legal sanctions.

“The 140 representatives & 10 senators who are going to refuse to validate the electors from states Trump lost are not only violating their oaths of office, but actively encouraging a coup,” Whitman tweeted on Saturday. “There must be some legal penalty for their actions.”

–

Whitman’s anti-Trump rhetoric is nothing new; in August, her over-the-top statements earned a rare rebuke from then-NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt who urged her to leave the Republican Party.

Congress’s certification vote is scheduled for January 6th.