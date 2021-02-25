About One-Quarter of Cape May, Morris Adults Have Received One Vaccine Dose

TRENTON, N.J. – State government reported 62,531 new vaccination doses on Thursday as the Murphy Administration attempts to overcome its badly bungled vaccine rollout and inoculate New Jersey’s adult population.

According to our friend the Woke Zombie, two counties are now hitting the one-quarter mark for resident adults having received their first vaccine dosage:

–

#NJ #COVID19 #vaccine Cape May rocking it out with 25% of their population receiving at least 1 injection. Morris approaching 25%. Mercer and Hudson still training. Salem has some goofiness still with first doses trailing. pic.twitter.com/kRuVctz2bJ — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) February 25, 2021

The “experts” can’t agree on what % of the population will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

One Johns Hopkins phyician recently predicted in the WSJ that the U.S. will reach herd immunity by April, not just because of vaccination rates but also his estimate that “roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population” has already been infected.

“Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine. But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth,” wrote Dr. Marty Makary. “As we encourage everyone to get a vaccine, we also need to reopen schools and society to limit the damage of closures and prolonged isolation. Contingency planning for an open economy by April can deliver hope to those in despair and to those who have made large personal sacrifices.”

–