Booker, Menendez emote over Trump’s acquittal

NEWARK, N.J. – Both of New Jersey’s Democrat U.S. Senators are annoyed about former President Donald Trump’s acquittal.

“Trump should have been held accountable. History won’t be kind to the 43 Senate Republicans who voted to excuse Trump’s outrageous misconduct,” Spartacus tweeted on Saturday, categorizing the House managers’ case as “compelling.”

Menendez blasted out his own angry email after the verdict was announced.

“My worst fears — and the fears of millions of our fellow Americans — were true: The sitting president of the United States incited an armed, violent insurrection against our government,” said the state’s senior senator.

Both men are ill-equipped to criticize Trump regardless of the merits of the House impeachment managers’ case against the ex-GOP commander-in-chief.

In 2017, Menendez escaped a felony conviction due only to a hung jury and was formally admonished by the house.

Booker (who strongly backed Menendez throughout his colleague’s corruption prosecution) is no stranger to incendiary rhetoric; among his most controversial statements was his declaration that all Kavanaugh backers were “complicit in evil.”

