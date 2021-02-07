Booker, Menendez vote in favor of giving stimulus checks to illegal aliens

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eight Democrats joined the Senate’s fifty Republicans on Thursday against permitting illegal aliens to receive stimulus checks.

The non-binding budget resolution amendment passed 58-42. The Democrat defectors were Maggie Hassan (D-NH), John Hickenlooper, D-CO), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Gary Peters (D-MI) Kirsten Sinema (D-AZ), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Jon Tester (D-MT).

New Jersey Democrats Cory Booker and Bob Menendez voted against the measure.

The vote illustrates the increasingly dramatic nature of Senate procedure in a chamber controlled by Democrats only because Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie breaker.

There have already been 16 ties votes since the beginning of February which required the Veep’s intervention. Mike Pence only cases 13 tie-breaking votes in four years as Donald Trump’s second-in-command.

