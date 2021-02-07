Ciattarelli: Get N.J. kids back to school now

SOMERSET, N.J. – Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli took his strongest stance yet in favor of reopening New Jersey schools on Saturday, telling his social media audience that “teachers need to get back to work” and accusing the NJEA of defying clear scientific evidence.

“How is it that private and parochial schools – and even some public schools like those in Holmdel – have been open safely for months?” asked Ciattarelli in his latest ‘Jack Chat’ video.

–

The CDC recently concluded that in-person instruction is safe, but Governor Murphy has thus far refused to intervene.

Ciattarelli is currently the frontrunner for the 2021 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Watch: