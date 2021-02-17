Did Biden lie to a 2nd grader? Or are the teacher’s unions lying to you?

By Matt Rooney

Tuesday night’s CNN “town hall” was as devoid of sincerity as Biden’s pre-election town halls, Save Jerseyans, but there was one moment of perhaps accidental honesty that stuck out to me. Did you catch it?

Uncle President Joe was responding to the mother of a 2nd grader named Leyla who mom says is worried about catching COVID-19. No one could blame her; the Media and Democrats have done quite a number on the psyche of our nation over the past year. Biden’s response was accurate: “You’re the safest group of people in the whole world, number one,” Biden said, adding “You’re not likely to be able to be exposed to something and spread it to mommy and daddy, and it’s not likely mommy and daddy are able to spread it to you either.”

And there you have it, folks!

Either POTUS just lied to this little girl – and school is NOT safe for her, her classmates and their families – or it’s the teacher’s unions who are full of shit and school IS safe for in-person instruction.

Which is it?