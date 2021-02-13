Does John Currie owe Jeff Van Drew an apology for this Friday night e-mail?

By Matt Rooney

The U.S. Senate is currently deliberating over whether Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric makes him culpable for the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. To hear the House impeachment managers tell it, Save Jerseyans, the former president’s charged words directed at his opponents in Congress rose to the level of a high crime or misdemeanor warranting conviction.

When viewed in this context, one can’t help but view N.J. Democrat Chairman John Currie’s choice of words in his Friday night e-mail blast as very interesting to say the least.

Currie’s e-mail specifically accused Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-020, a famous Democrat defector, of being a “traitor” no less than five times (if you include he subject line. And it got more aggressive from there…

“Jeff Van Drew has put his thirst for political power over the people he swore to serve and he must be removed from office — that work starts now, and it will end in his defeat,” Currie added.

Removed?

Like I said… interesting.

Isn’t this EXACTLY the sort of speech that is currently the subject of a Senate trial?

I think if there’s any vestige of equity left in our public arena, folks, then some media outlet will call on Currie to apologize to Jeff Van Drew. If they don’t, then the lesson for future bad actors is pretty clear: only Republican speech is dangerous speech. Silence would also validate what most of us already know about the trial happening down in D.C. (that’s it’s completely unserious political theater).

