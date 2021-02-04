GOP Super PAC single out Malinowski, Kim for science denial over school reopenings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the country’s leading Republican super pacs took aim at New Jersey’s two most vulnerable Democrat House incumbents on Wednesday for their opposition to reopening American schools.

On Tuesday evening, Congressmen Andy Kim (D, NJ-03) and Tom Malinowski (D, NJ-07) “voted to deny science” by opposing a GOP measure which would’ve reduced federal aid for schools that failed to reopen for in-person instruction. That’s according to the Republican-affiliated Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF).

“When it comes to choosing between our children or union bosses that want to keep schools closed forever, it’s clear which one they’ll choose every time,” the CLF argued in its press release.

“Kids are falling behind and even though public health officials say it’s safe to reopen schools immediately, Tom Malinowski and Andy Kim are denying science and voting to keep our kids shut out of the classroom indefinitely,” added CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore. “Malinowski and Kim are putting their union bosses above what’s best for our children, and it’s every reason voters should show them the door.”

The CDC is on record asserting that in-person instruction is safe.

Here in New Jersey, the Murphy Administration initially pushed for in-person instruction but then punted, allowing schools districts to make individual decisions, after getting severe pressure from the NJEA.

President Trump carried Kim’s district in 2016 and 2020. No candidates have emerged yet for 2022 but former MacArthur aide Frank Luna is thought to be considering a candidacy.

In NJ-07, it’s widely believed that Tom Kean Jr. will challenge Malinowski in a rematch after posting a slim under 5,000 vote loss last November. 2020 U.S. Senate nominee Rikin Mehta is also running in the GOP primary.

