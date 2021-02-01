Kean won’t seek reelection

TRENTON, N.J. – Tom Kean Jr. is leaving the legislature where he’s served since 2002.

“Public service will always be a part of who I am and how I live my life, but after thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election for the State Senate in the 21st legislative district,” said Kean in a statement released on Monday. “It has been an honor to serve these communities and I will always cherish the countless friendships and memories we have made together. I am committed to continuing a bipartisan approach as a leader throughout the remainder of this term and will work every day to deliver solutions for my constituents.”

Kean, son of the former governor of the same name, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2001. He later joined the Senate and has been that body’s GOP minority leader since 2008. Kean’s tenure as leader weathered dark days for the state party and even an attempt to dislodge him backed by then-Governor Chris Christie in late 2013.

It’s universally expected that Kean will seek a rematch with Congressman Tom Malinowski in 2022 who he nearly defeated this past fall, falling short by less than 5,000 votes; Kean didn’t concede until November 19th.

The frontrunner for the LD21 Senate nomination is now liberal Republican Assembly leader Jon Bramnick which, in turn, opens up an Assembly seat for which a few young faces are already jockeying.

TK2’s departure may be part of a larger trend. Veteran GOP state senators in LD12 (Thompson) and LD39 (Cardinale) are facing serious primary threats this spring from younger opponents. There’s also considerable speculation as to whether Chris Brown (R-2) will run for another term this year in one of the state’s most competitive districts.

Democrats currently control the State Senate by a decisive 25-15 margin.

