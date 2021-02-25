Kurtz leads A.C. Council in demanding removal of Murphy’s embattled corrections commissioner

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Second Legislative District Assembly candidate Jesse Kurtz (R-A.C.) led Atlantic City’s council on Wednesday night in unanimously calling for the removal New Jersey Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks,

“The abuses at Edna Mahan women’s correctional facility are an atrocity,” said Councilman Kurtz, the body’s sole Republican, in a statement obtained by Save Jersey. “I am standing with my Atlantic City colleagues, especially co-sponsors Councilwoman LaToya Dunston and Councilman/NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, as well as State Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield and others to call for a full investigation and the immediate removal of Commissioner Marcus Hicks.”

Assemblywoman Stanfield (R-8) recently introduced an impeachment resolution for Hicks which has bipartisan support.

Governor Murphy has repeatedly refused to demand Hicks’s removal notwithstanding the horrifying allegations of rape and abuse which transpired at the Edna Mahan facility.

Kurtz – a millennial conservative who was recently reelected in a landside in his A.C. ward – is one of four candidates currently running for two Assembly nomination slots in LD2. Both LD2 seats are currently occupied by Democrats.

