Murphy’s energy ‘master plan’ looks masterfully stupid during Texas’ winter storm

TRENTON, N.J. – Phil Murphy wants New Jersey to have a 100% “clean energy” power infrastructure by the year 2050, and this recently-unveiled “Energy Master Plan” relies upon getting 7,500 megawatts by 2035 from offshore wind turbines.

“Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not only protect our environment but also greatly expand our state economy in a way that has immediate impacts and paves the way for long-term growth,” said Governor Murphy back in June upon announcing the development of a $300-400 Million offshore wind port.

The problems with wind energy are plentiful and we’ve covered them here before at Save Jersey. Today, we have another unlikely example from halfway across the country.

The American South is currently experiencing an unusual deep winter freeze, and that’s threatened the Texas power grid. Why? The scales have apparently been tipped by “a lack of wind generation with output more than halving to 4.2 gigawatts” according to The Dallas Morning News. “Wind turbines may freeze in bitterly cold weather, reducing efficiency, and the blades can ultimately stop spinning,” the paper noted on Monday.

If you think this is a ridiculous situation, you don’t know the half of it:–

A helicopter running on fossil fuel spraying a chemical made from fossil fuels onto a wind turbine made with fossils fuels during an ice storm is awesome. pic.twitter.com/3HInc2qKb9 — Luke Legate (@lukelegate) February 15, 2021

Renewable energy may play a part in the country’s energy future, Save Jerseyans.

The Left’s continued overreliance on flawed and/or undeveloped technologies is the very height of foolishness.

