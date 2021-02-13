MVC is meltdown mode (again) due to an employee revolt

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) was in full meltdown mode again on Saturday morning with twelve locations (9 licensing centers and 3 vehicle centers) closed due to “staffing issues.”

NJ.com confirmed that the “issues” are actually “last-minute employee refusals.”

There no word as to the specifics of the “employee refusals” but there are educated guesses. COVID-19 positive tests, exposures and overreactions have already caused rolling closures in recent months resulting in massive backlogs for motorists needing renewals, testing, or other MVC services.

Agencies were already scheduled to be closed on Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

