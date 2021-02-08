N.J. Assemblyman reprimands Democrats: There are more important N.J. issues than pot!

TRENTON, N.J. – As Trenton Democrats continue to go back-and-forth with Phil Murphy over marijuana, nursing home deaths and the economic tolls associated with the Governor’s decisions continue to mount.

Matters came to a head on Friday when Democrat Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin declared a 10 day pause for all non-legalized weed related legislative action.

–

One of the Assembly’s newest members says it’s an absurd decision.

“An internal political feud is not more important than providing funding to help businesses, keep renters in their homes and guarantee people don’t lose their full earned income tax credit,” said Brian Bergen (R-25) on Monday. “Suspending all business because of one bill is completely unnecessary. We have more than 5,000 bills in the queue for consideration addressing a wide breadth of issues in our state. We should meet and do our jobs. To ignore all of the other important issues awaiting action because establishment Democrats have become myopic about everything other than their political needs is ridiculous.”

Bergen cited bills which have been languishing for lack of legislative action including A-5058, a bill allocating $300 million in aid for struggling businesses and non-profits; Bergen previously sponsored legislation to limit Murphy’s emergency powers to 14 days but the proposal was tabled by the Democrat majority.

“I hate to admit this, but I think even Congress is less dysfunctional than the state legislature right now,” added Bergen. “At least they meet in person and conduct their business. We are skipping meetings and having conference calls to vote on bills, while letting Governor Murphy make unilateral decisions affecting the entire state without our input. What is going on here?”

New Jersey voters passed a constitutional amendment back in November to permit the legalization of recreational marijuana use, but the legislature has thus far failed to reach a compromise with the Murphy Administration to erect a regulatory framework.

–