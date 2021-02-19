N.J.’s percentage of kids stuck remote learning is way higher than its neighbors

B y Matt Rooney

_

We’re always grateful to the Woke Zombie for breaking down some of the important data, stats, a under-explored information pertaining to New Jersey’s COVID-19 experience.

Today, she took a look at how the state is doing relative to its neighbors in the all-important category of getting kids BACK into the classrooms where they can actually learn, develop, and not regress into socially-inept zombies.

–

You guessed it: we’re trailing all of our immediate neighbors thanks to the NJEA and its servant governor, Phil Murphy.

Only Maryland (where Larry Hogan continues to be a major disappointment) has a lower percentage of kids actually in the classroom (5.41%) than New Jersey (57.62%). NY/PA/CT/DE are all well ahead of us…