N.J. commuters are facing more toll hikes

CAMDEN, N.J. – South Jersey commuters who work in Pennsylvania will likely soon pay more for the privelege.

The proposed increases announced this week – scheduled for 2021 and 2024, would take effect April 3rd if the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission approves the plan at an upcoming March 29th meeting.

E-ZPass users driving cars, SUVs, and lighter trucks would pay $1.25 instead of $1.00. Cash payers would need to shell out $3 instead of $2.00. The primarily impacted bridges are the Trenton-Morrisville bridge, the New Hope-Lambertville bridge, the I-78 bridge, the Easton-Phillipsburg bridge, the Portland-Columbia bridge, the Delaware Water Gap bridge, and the Milford-Montague bridge.

In 2024, long-standing E-ZPass discounts will end.

The full proposal is viewable here.

Tolls have increased quite a bit in recent years. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, bureaucrats pushed through a 27% Parkway toll increase, 36% Turnpike increase, and 37% Atlantic City Expressway increase.

“A toll increase ‘blamed on revenue decreases caused by coronavirus traffic downturns,'” opined Regina Egea of GSI on Twitter, referring to an NJ.com story on the proposed changes. “Of course the government answer is to make things more expensive, rather than reduce expenses.”

