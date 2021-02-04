NJ-11: First GOP hopeful, a self-described former Democrat, launches 2022 challenge to Sherrill

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Hillery Brotschol is the first Republican to launch a campaign to challenge two-term Democrat Mikie Sherrill next year.

“I am a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University (Go Redhawks!). I am an award-winning screenwriter and film producer and a proud union member,” Brotschol explained on her website. “I believe in the American worker, I believe in the protection of intellectual property, and I believe in the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution.”

“I have spent most of my adult life as a registered Democrat, but as the former New Deal Democrat Ronald Reagan once said, ‘I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me,'” the candidate continued. “The Democrats have seized power through division and the gulf that separates the left and right will only widen if the balance of power is not restored in Congress.”

Brotschol’s campaign website takes aim at Cancel Culture, Big Tech, and socialism.

Sherrill was reelected by 6.6-points in November, defeating Republican Rosemary Becchi in NJ-11 with a lopsided fundraising advantage. Her district was solidly Republicans for decades before Sherrill won the retiring Rodney Frelinghuysen’s seat in the 2018 Democrat wave.

