No one is interested in Christie 2024, per new poll

By Matt Rooney

A new Morning Consult poll dropped Tuesday found no interest among Republican primary voters for a hypothetical Christie 2024 campaign. And by “no interest,” I mean he didn’t register. At all.

Donald Trump easily topped the field with 54% support followed by 12% for Mike Pence; Nikki Haley (6%), Donald Trump, Jr. (6%), Mitt Romney (4%), and Ted Cruz (3%) rounded out the second tier.

The former New Jersey governor failed to register at all in the 11% “other” category where Charlie Baker, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, Larry Hogan, Kristi Noem, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott, and Rick Scott were all named.

The margin of error for the February 14-15 poll of 600 Republican was +/-4%.

Christie was routed in an ill-fated 2016 presidential bid and was forced to drop out after New Hampshire despite being an early favorite for the nomination. He ultimately endorsed Donald Trump but failed to land a preferred administration role. Following Trump’s 2020 election loss, Christie ramped up his criticism of the former president in what most consider an attempt to reposition himself as a more palatable to the middle Trump in alternative for 2024.

