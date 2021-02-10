PLEASE DON’T STOP ME: Springsteen arrested in 2020 for alleged Sandy Hook DWI

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Rock legend Bruce Springsteen’s controversial Super Bowl Jeep ad dropped before anyone knew that, a few months before, the Boss was allegedly driving drunk at the Jersey Shore.

According to published reports, Springsteen was arrested on November 14th in the Gateway National Recreation Area popularly known as Sandy Hook. He was charged with a DWI, reckless driving, and the consumption of alcohol.

–

The celebrity news site TMZ was first to report the arrest on Wednesday.

There’s no word in the published reports as to whether Springsteen was driving a Jeep.