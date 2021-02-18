POLL: Nearly 2/3 of U.S. voters want Congress to probe COVID-19 case reporting

TRENTON, N.J. – A strong majority of voters want Congress to investigate whether the COVID-19 numbers being reported by government officials is accurate.

This week, Rasmussen Reports released the results of its poll in which it asked voters “[s]hould Congress investigate whether officials are reporting accurate information about COVID-19 cases?”

65% of voters answered yes.

That included 60% of Democrats, 59% of Unaffiliated voters and 74% of Republicans.

Only 13% of Republican voters say they trust the information they’ve been getting. 44% of Democrats and 20% of Unaffiliated voters felt the same way.

The poll results came on the same day news broke that the administration of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is being investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for its nursing home policies.

In New Jersey, the Murphy Administration has also been repeatedly called out for manipulating reporting data.