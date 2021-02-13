REPORT: Phil and Tammy Murphy’s soccer team cited in visa fraud probe

By Matt Rooney

_

Thousands of dead seniors, destroyed businesses, and a culture of disturbing indifference to sexual assault are among the Murphy Administration’s mounting scandals heading into Election 2021. Here’s another:

On Saturday, The Boston Globe reported that the Sky Blue FC soccer club owned by Phil and Tammy Murphy was wrapped up in a federal visa fraud investigation.

–

While neither Murphy has been personally nameed in Friday’s federal filing in the U.S. District Court in Boston targeting a former Global Premier Soccer executive, the pair’s team – long the subject of scandal – is allegedly one of several that helped bring coaches in into the country illegally (h/t The Globe):

“Under the alleged scheme, Global Premier, which operated scores of private clubs, leagues, tournaments, clinics, and international residence academies, reached financial agreements with professional teams that helped secure visas for youth coaches as the company rapidly expanded across the country, according to its records and former personnel. The sponsorship, ticket, and scouting-service agreements were valued from about $25,000 to $50,000 per team, records indicate. At least seven professional soccer clubs, including the Breakers, New Jersey-based Sky Blue, and the former Syracuse Silver Knights, participated in the arrangement, according to the charging document.”

The court documents further detail the alleged role of Sky Blue in the scheme including the allegation that “contracts stated, falsely, that the employees would work as ‘Scouts’ for Sky Blue’ and as ‘Assistant Coaches / Scouts’ for the Boston Breakers – at salaries far above their actual GPS compensation – and falsely indicated that they would report directly to the teams’ Head Coaches and/or Technical Directors.”

The Globe reports that Sky Blue submitted “petitions for about 40 visa applicants on behalf of Global Premier.”

This isn’t Sky Blue’s first brush with scandal. When Governor Murphy first took office, the professional women’s soccer team was accused of maintaining deplorable Third World living conditions for its athletes. More recently, the team raised eyebrows and angered some fans by kneeling during the National Anthem in solidarity with the Marxist BLM movement.

–