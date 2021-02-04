SATURDAY: Ocean GOP will screen 13 candidates for retiring county commissioner’s seat

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The Ocean County GOP (OCGOP) Screening Committee is planning to interview no less than thirteen (13) candidates on Saturday morning all of whom want the party’s backing to succeed retiring Ocean County Commissioner Gerry Little in this year’s official party ballot column.

“I am impressed by the depth of qualified people we have,” said OCGOP Chairman Frank Holman. “We know how to govern in Ocean County. There are a lot of successful government servants on our list.”

Here’s the list (and brief biographical descriptions) of those screening provided by the OCGOP:

John Bacchione – Councilman, Berkeley Township

Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Crea – Township Committee, Former Mayor, Little Egg Harbor Township

Lawrence Cuneo – Mayor, Borough of Pine Beach

Peter Curatolo – Mayor, Lacey Township

Shawn Denning – Board of Education Member, Ocean Township

Victor Finamore – Housing Advisor, Foreclosure Intervention, Brick Township

Lisa Hodgson-Henson – Realtor, Surf City

Andrew Kern – Council President, Jackson Township

Sharon McKenna – District Executive, Jersey Shore-Boy Scout Council

Stephen Reid – Former Mayor, Public Affairs Professional, Point Pleasant Beach Borough

Michael Thulen – Former Councilman, Project Manager, Brick Township

Rolf Weber – Council Member, Island Heights Borough

Rory Wells – Attorney, Former Assistant Prosecutor, Manchester Township

Commissioner Gary Quinn has no opposition but will screen anyway for his commissioner’s seat.

Assemblymen Gregory McGuckin and John Catalano (of LD10) are the only legislators screening with competition; Geri Ambrosio of Ambrosio Group, LLC will also screen for one of the two endorsements.

Three candidates will screen for the gubernatorial nod: Jack Ciattarelli, Brian Levine, and Hirsh Singh.

