Schepisi wins Passaic’s line for LD39

OAKLAND, N.J. – Passaic County’s GOP organization announced on Saturday morning that Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39) would receive its “line” in her quest to unseat the seat’s current occupant, Gerry Cardinale. Cardinale has served the district in the State Senate since the early 80s.

Cardinale did not compete the line since Schepisi was heavily favored for the Passaic endorsement.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the official endorsement of the Passaic County Regular Republican Organization and Chairman Peter Murphy,” said Schepisi. “Working together, we will revitalize our party and ensure the future for the 39th Legislative District. With so much at stake in the November elections, now is the time to move forward, with new ideas and new voices. I’m excited by the opportunity to lead our ticket and will not let you down!”

Passaic also endorsed Saddle River Councilman John Azzariti (a Schepisi ally) and incumbent Assemblyman Robert Auth (who is not on good terms with Schepisi).

LD39 is dominated by Bergen County but includes the Passaic towns of Bloomingdale Borough, Ringwood Borough, and Wanaque Borough.