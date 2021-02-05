Smith votes to boot Greene from House committees; Van Drew opposes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Jersey’s two Republican congressmen found themselves on opposite sides of the vote tally on Thursday evening.

Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) voted with the Democrat majority (230-199) to remove the freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her House committee assignments over past remarks and social media commentary deemed controversial or, in some cases, bigoted. Greene also has frequently been accused of being a QAnon supporter.

10 other House Republicans voted with Smith.

Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) voted with 198 other Republicans against removing Greene.