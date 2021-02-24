Springsteen gets off easy as DWI, reckless driving charges are dismissed

Published on by Matt Rooney
By Matt Rooney
The Boss is getting off easy, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen’s DWI and reckless driving charges were dismissed during a federal hearing stemming from his late 2020 Sandy Hook DWI arrest. His BAC was 0.02% which is below the per se limit of 0.08%. You can click here if you want to read my longer form but still very concise overview of the applicable law. 

Springsteen did plead guilty to consuming “two small shots of tequila” (his words) and incurred a $500 fine in addition to court costs.