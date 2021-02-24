Springsteen gets off easy as DWI, reckless driving charges are dismissed

By Matt Rooney

_

The Boss is getting off easy, Save Jerseyans.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen’s DWI and reckless driving charges were dismissed during a federal hearing stemming from his late 2020 Sandy Hook DWI arrest. His BAC was 0.02% which is below the per se limit of 0.08%. You can click here if you want to read my longer form but still very concise overview of the applicable law.

–

Springsteen did plead guilty to consuming “two small shots of tequila” (his words) and incurred a $500 fine in addition to court costs.

–