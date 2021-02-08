Months after calling for a D.C. “exorcism,” Springsteen cuts Super Bowl ad advocating unity

ASBURY PARK, N.J. – Native New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen’s politics are notoriously and vocally far-Left. During the Trump era, Bruce became increasingly divisive and unhinged in his rhetroic, even calling for an “exorcism in our nation’s capital” shortly before Election 2020 during an October episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

He’s abruptly modifying his tone for Super Bowl Sunday now that there’s a new occupant of the White House.

–

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately,” the aging rocker says in his Jeep ad.

“Between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear. Now fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle,” Springsteen continues.

The commercial closes with the words “To the Reunited States of America.”