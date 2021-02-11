There’s bipartisan support for GOP legislator’s articles of impeachment for embattled Murphy Administration official

TRENTON, N.J. – Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield’s effort to impeach and remove Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks has garned bipartisan backing from Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, a Democrat, and Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, a Republican, among other woman legislators.

The drafted resolution accuses Hicks – among other deficiencies – of failing to protect inmates at the state’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“The women at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility have been silenced for far too long while enduring unspeakable pain and suffering at the hands of corrections officers who were sworn to protect them,” said Stanfield. “The women leaders of New Jersey will not back down on this issue until Commissioner Hicks is gone and new leadership can begin the healing that this administration has spectacularly failed at.”

“Prisoners are still people. We as a state must take a leadership role in ensuring dignity and safety for everyone, including those who are incarcerated. We have called for the resignation of Commissioner Hicks and this resolution aims to bring accountability to the DOC. Regardless, reforms are still sorely needed to address the systemic abuse within our system,” added Huttle.

Other legislators reportedly supporting the resolution include Democrat Assemblywomen Shanique Speight, Britnee Timberlake and Republican Assemblywomen Aura Dunn,Holly Schepisi, BettyLou DeCroce, Serena DiMaso, and DiAnne Gove. Republican Senator Kristin Corrado and Democrat Senator Sandra Cunningham are also on board.

“I’m extremely proud and grateful to be included with this group of women leaders who want to stand up for justice and see change happen now. I am confident more legislators will get behind this once they’ve had the chance to see the resolution,” Stanfield added. “Women have been sexually assaulted and beaten within an inch of their lives, and prison guards have been charged and convicted on multiple occasions for the crimes they committed at the correctional facility. We’ve already seen prior investigations detailing the atrocities at Edna Mahan. It’s time to act. We cannot wait for this administration to conduct another investigation before he’s ready to make the right decision.”

Governor Murphy has repeatedly refused to remove Hicks from his office or force his resignation.

