Trump celebrates acquittal, promises his movement “has only just begun”

MAR-A-LAGO, FL – Former President Donald J. Trump celebrated his 57-43 acquittal from his Florida enclave on Saturday after Democrats fell 10 votes short of the necessary super majority required to convict him of the impeachable offense of inciting a riot.

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” said Trump in a statement released by his office. “I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.”

–

Trump also strongly hinted that he has future political plans of some type.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” the 45th president continued. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

Trump’s aquittal – his second, which in of itself is historic – nevertheless elicited few vocal congratulatory sentiments on either side of the Senate aisle.

The leader of the Senate GOP made it clear that he only voted to acquit because he believed an impeachment trial of a former president was unconstitutional.

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it,” GOP Senate leader McConnell said from the floor following the aquittal vote. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, who himself escaped a federal prosecution due to a hung jury in 2017, concurred with McConnell’s assessment of Trump’s alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot.

“After hours of compelling testimony, in which House impeachment managers laid bare evidence of Donald Trump’s extensive, months-long role in attempting to overturn the election and spreading lies and conspiracy theories, I reached a somber conclusion,” said Menendez in an email blast. “My worst fears — and the fears of millions of our fellow Americans — were true: The sitting president of the United States incited an armed, violent insurrection against our government.”

–