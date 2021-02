ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Trump Plaza Casino’s main tower was imploded on Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. The former casino/hotel has been closed since 2014.

City leaders emphasized that the implosion had nothing to do with the former president but the need to remove a decaying eyesore from the city’s main tourist district.

–

Atlantic City broadcasted the implosion on Zoom.

The Plaza opened its doors to the general public for the first time in May 1984…

–